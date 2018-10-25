A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information on the 13-year-old girl reported missing on Oct. 15 from northern Wisconsin.

The FBI announced the award Wednesday, 10 days after Jayme Closs disappeared immediately following a 911 call from Barron, Wisconsin.

Authorities entered her home shortly after the 12:53 a.m. call and found her two parents dead with Closs nowhere to be found, according to the FBI.

Closs was described as a 5-foot, 100-pound white girl with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She was considered endangered.

Anyone with information on Closs’s whereabouts was asked to call the FBI at 1-855-744-3879.