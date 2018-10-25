FBI: $25K reward for whereabouts of missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff’s Department, shows Jayme Closs. Authorities say that Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information on the 13-year-old girl reported missing on Oct. 15 from northern Wisconsin.

The FBI announced the award Wednesday, 10 days after Jayme Closs disappeared immediately following a 911 call from Barron, Wisconsin.

Authorities entered her home shortly after the 12:53 a.m. call and found her two parents dead with Closs nowhere to be found, according to the FBI.

Closs was described as a 5-foot, 100-pound white girl with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She was considered endangered.

The FBI is offering a reward of up $25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of missing and endangered 13 year old Jayme Closs. Call 1-855-744-3879. #FindJayme pic.twitter.com/gZsYWWoqTC — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 24, 2018

Anyone with information on Closs’s whereabouts was asked to call the FBI at 1-855-744-3879.