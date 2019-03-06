FBI agents raid Harvey Police Department

Federal agents are conducting an investigation Wednesday morning at the Harvey Police Department.

FBI agents arrived at the Harvey Police Department, 15301 Dixie Highway in Harvey, on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Harvey Mayor Eric J. Kellogg’s office said.

“This morning the Federal Investigators entered the Harvey Police Department,” Kellogg said in a statement. “I have informed the Chief of Police to cooperate fully with the investigators.”

Kellogg said that his administration will “refrain from making any further comment” because “there is an apparent ongoing investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the agents were looking for, the spokesman said.

FBI spokeswoman Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said the bureau is “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities in the south suburbs” but did not provide further details.

