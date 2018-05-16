FBI, Brinks offer $20K reward for details in NW Indiana armored truck robbery

Surveillance image from the robbery of a Brinks armored truck April 28 in the parking lot of the Chase Bank branch at 4204 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, Indiana. | FBI

A $20,000 reward is being offered in the search for three people who stole bags of cash from an armored truck they shot up last month outside an Indiana bank.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. on April 28 to the parking lot of the Chase Bank branch at 4204 S. Calumet Ave. in Hammond. When they arrived, officers spoke to the driver of a Brinks truck who had been robbed at gunpoint.

As the driver pulled into the parking lot, a group of masked males fired a single shot at the truck before stealing three bags of cash and his gun, police said. The suspects, who are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, then got into a car and drove off.

No injuries were reported, police said.

While police initially said the robbery was committed by two people, investigators now believe that at least three suspects were involved, according to the FBI. One of them was wearing red pants and a light gray hooded sweatshirt, while another was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

At least two of the suspects wore black gloves and black ski masks and were armed with handguns, the FBI said. The car was described as a tan or light brown 2002 Cadillac DeVille with dark tinted windows. The Cadillac was later found “abandoned and torched” on 136th Street in Hammond.

The FBI and Brinks are each offering separate $10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the robbery, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (317) 595-4000.