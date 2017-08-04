FBI: Man robbed Bank of America branch in Galewood

Surveillance photo of the man who robbed a Bank of America branch Friday afternoon in the Galewood neighborhood. | FBI Chicago

A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The robbery happened about 2:10 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 7126 W. North Ave., according to the FBI. No weapon was shown.

The robber was described as a black man with a large build, believed to be in his mid 50s, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a back hat with red details, a black shirt and sunglasses.

He is also believed to have robbed a U.S. Bank branch at 5850 W. Belmont Ave. Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

Anyone with information should call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.