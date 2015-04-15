FBI: Man robs second northwest suburban Fifth Third bank

A man suspected of robbing a northwest suburban Fifth Third Bank branch last month struck again Wednesday morning, this time in Woodstock.

The robbery happened at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Fifth Third branch at 1745 S. Eastwood Dr., according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, and 180 pounds, according to the FBI.

The same man is suspected in a bank robbery just over two weeks ago in Crystal Lake.

That robbery happened at the Fifth Third branch at 265 W. Virginia St. at 4:18 p.m. on March 30, according to the FBI.

The suspect did not show a weapon in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

Woodstock police could not immediately provide further information.