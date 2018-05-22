FBI: Masked duo used AK-47 to rob Gurnee bank branch

Surveillance photos of the suspects who robbed a bank branch Tuesday morning in Gurnee. | FBI

Two masked people armed with an assault rifle robbed a bank branch Tuesday morning in north suburban Gurnee.

At 10:55 a.m., the pair robbed the NorStates Bank Branch at 5384 Grand Ave., according to the FBI.

One of the suspects, who was seeing in surveillance photos brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle, was described as a 6-foot, 175-pound white man, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black Jordan brand sneakers with a red sole and a red face mask.

The other suspect was describes as a white femal, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 200 pounds, the FBI said. She was seen carrying a black duffle bag and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a red face mask.

They were seen driving off in a blue Nissan Rogue that was manufactured between 2015 and 2018, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the armed bank heist should call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.