Feds say man tried to force his way into suburban FBI office last month

A man who allegedly tried to force his way into a suburban FBI office after making repeated threats toward the agency is due in federal court Monday afternoon.

Matthew Gregory Berger is set to be arraigned on a three-count indictment handed up last week after an incident Dec. 17 outside the FBI’s Rolling Meadows office.

There, Berger allegedly told someone in the parking lot, “I’m gonna get the FBI.” He allegedly added, “all these flags will be Russian. I’m gonna kill you and kill Americans,” before making his way toward the FBI office.

Berger, 34, was arrested more than a week later and remains in custody, records show.

A friend of Berger’s insists he is not violent, according to documents filed by defense attorney Alison Motta. The FBI had also recently reached out to speak to Berger, according to an affidavit from Berger’s father.

But a criminal complaint filed in December alleges Berger made threatening calls to the FBI as early as June 27, 2017. That first call, received by FBI Chicago at 7:26 p.m., went to an operator in West Virginia. The caller asked to speak with an agent, but the operator told him that was not possible.

“OK, we were just wondering if we needed to kill you,” the caller said.

When the operator asked for the caller’s name, he said, “Ya, we definitely need to kill you. I see that. Just expect it. Everyone in charge is going to have to face the gun, now. Got it? Whoever is in charge of you, we’re going to have to shoot them now. You understand? That’s where it’s going. Do you hear me? Whoever is in charge of you has to die.”

A second call was placed that day. Two voicemails were left more than a year later on Dec. 5 with the Justice Department’s inspector general office in Tucson, Arizona. Finally, another call was placed to the FBI on Dec. 14.

In two of the calls, the caller identified himself as “Matthew Gregory Berger,” according to the complaint.

Berger allegedly tried to force his way into the FBI’s Rolling Meadows office on Dec. 17. An employee for another business in the office complex arrived for work around 8 a.m. and was standing in the parking lot when Berger allegedly pulled his vehicle into the next space.

When Berger got out of his car, he allegedly said, “F— this country. I’m gonna make you learn this language — Russian.” He added, “I’m gonna make the FBI pay. I’m gonna f—ing get them. I’m gonna get the FBI.”

The worker slowed down to let Berger walk ahead but reported Berger to the security desk, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, an FBI employee working in the office heard the doorbell ring several times and heard several knocks on the office’s rear door. When the employee asked the person’s name, the individual allegedly replied, “Matt, Matt Berger.”

The worker opened the door slightly, and Berger allegedly began to push it open and placed his foot between the door and the doorjamb, according to the complaint. The FBI worker managed to slam it shut.

Motta insisted in a motion filed Monday that Berger simply knocked or buzzed the door and said his name. She said the worker on the other side became scared he “might try to gain entry” simply because of his attire and the surrounding circumstances.

She said witness statements shared by prosecutors “do not indicate that the defendant threatened to kill or murder the FBI on the date in question.”