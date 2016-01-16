Feds: Naperville man tied to Chinese intelligence agency became citizen illegally

A southwest suburban man who may have lied about ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a Chinese intelligence agency has been charged with unlawfully becoming a citizen.

Lu Lin, 58, was charged Thursday with one count of obtaining citizenship or naturalization unlawfully, according to a statement from the FBI.

The Naperville resident became naturalized in 2008, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District court. During the process, he said that he had never used other names and had never been associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

But authorities say that Lin belonged to the Communist Party from 1987 to 1997 and that he had received an identification document with his photograph but with the name Yung Yeung, the FBI said. This identity came from China’s Ministry of Public Security, the country’s law enforcement agency responsible for its national police force.

The indictment further alleges that Lin used the ID to enter Hong Kong and obtain information that he gave to the Ministry of State Security, China’s agency responsible for foreign intelligence and political security, the FBI said.

Lin is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.