Felon charged after being found with loaded handgun in Ford Heights

A convicted felon and registered sexual offender was charged after he was found with a loaded pistol Sunday evening in south suburban Ford Heights.

Reginald Hughes, 38, of Ford Heights, was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded about 6:40 p.m. to a call of a suspicious person with a gun in the 1400 block of Embassy Lane, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, deputies found Hughes with a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with seven rounds.

Hughes was convicted in 2008 of manufacturing or delivering cocaine, and he is a registered sexual offender, the sheriff’s office said.

Hughes’ bond was set at $30,000, the sheriff’s office said. The date of his next court date wasn’t immediately known.