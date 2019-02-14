Felon convicted after being found with stolen guns in Willowbrook

A convicted felon was found guilty of possessing a pair of stolen guns in 2017 at an apartment complex in west suburban Willowbrook.

Cameron Battiste, 36, was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. Office for the Northern District of Illinois. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

On April 7, 2017, Battiste and 39-year-old Iesha Stanciel were arrested after being found at the apartment complex with an assault rifle and a handgun loaded with six rounds, prosecutors said. Due to previous felony convictions, Battiste and Stanciel weren’t legally allowed to have the guns.

During Battiste’s three-day trial, evidence revealed that the guns had been stolen from a cargo train that passed through Chicago on Sept. 18, 2016, prosecutors said.

Stanciel, of Willowbrook, pleaded guilty to possessing the same guns before going to trial, prosecutors said. She was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

At her sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that Stanciel threatened a person who was cooperating with law enforcement officials, police said. In 2016, she allegedly posted intimidating messages on the person’s Facebook page, including a note that contained several emojis of a handgun and referred to the person as a “snitch.”