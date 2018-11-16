Felon gets 7 years for illegal gun possession in Little Village park

A man with a felony record was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for having two loaded guns in a Little Village neighborhood park last year.

Luis Reynoso, 38, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman sentenced him Tuesday to seven years and eight months in federal prison.

Reynoso had the two handguns and baggies of marijuana in a red bag on April 24, 2017, in Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St., prosecutors said. When an officer approached him, Reynoso left the bag and took off running, leading the officer on a foot chase along 31st Street.

The officer eventually caught Reynoso and found some bags of marijuana and $345 in cash on him, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The officer then walked Reynoso back to the bag and found the guns and more baggies of pot.

Reynoso, who has previously been convicted of multiple felonies including attempted murder, was not legally allowed to have a gun, prosecutors said.

“Firearms and firearm-related violence have plagued the City of Chicago for years, and a felon in possession of a firearm – like Reynoso – presents a risk and threat of violence to the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Storino wrote in a government sentencing memorandum.