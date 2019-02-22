Felon sold machine gun, silencers from Wauconda home: feds

A convicted felon is accused of illegally possessing a machine gun, silencers and ammunition at his home in northwest suburban Wauconda.

Gregory Domenico, 35, was charged with federal counts of illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal possession of an unregistered machine gun and three silencers, according to the US attorney’s office, Northern District of Illinois.

Domenico was arrested Thursday after a court-ordered search of his home, prosecutors said. He was ordered by a judge Friday to remain in custody.

According to a federal complaint, Domenico sold several unregistered firearm parts to an undercover officer.

Domenico sold the officer two silencers on Dec. 13, 2018; two silencers and an “auto-sear,” which can make a pistol fire like a machine gun, on Dec. 18, 2018; and five rifle cartridges on Jan. 22, 2019, the complaint states.

Domenico was previously convicted of possession a controlled substance in 2016, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the complaint states. He was also convicted of driving with a revoked license in 2015. As a felon, Domenico could not possess the firearm, part of ammunition.