Police left with few clues in fatal Gary shooting

A man fatally shot and then dropped off at an ER on Friday in Gary, Indiana has left police with few clues about how or where the shooting occurred.

Brian K. Martin, 32, was dropped out of a vehicle at the ambulance bay of Methodist Hospital just after 9 p.m., Gary police and the Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said in statements.

Martin was found lying near an ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, authorities said. He was treated in the ER, but died less than an hour later.

An autopsy Saturday found Martin died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives were seeking basic details about the shooting, including the location of the crime scene and the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.