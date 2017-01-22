Five robberies reported in Armour Square this month

Police are warning South Side residents after five robberies have been reported in the Armour Square neighborhood this month.

Each time, suspects approached the victims and demanded their property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 200 block of West 26th Street;

at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 2700 block of South Wells;

at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 200 block of West 31st Street;

at 11 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 200 block of West 20th Street; and

at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 2800 block of South Wells Street.

The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-5 and 6-foot, 140 to 160 pounds and wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.