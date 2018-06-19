Fla. woman charged with identity theft after being caught with stolen rental car

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly assuming the identity of a woman from central Illinois when she was caught with a stolen rental car Monday night in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Christine Agostinelli, 48, of Delray, Florida, was charged with felony counts of forgery, identity theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. She also faces a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

About 8 p.m., officers pulled pulled over the car Agostinelli was driving for allegedly displaying a fraudulent license plate, prosecutors said. Agostinelli then identified herself as a Bloomington woman, and officers learned the car had been reported stolen from an Alamo Rent A Car in Broward County, Florida.

During a subsequent search, officers uncovered multiple identifying documents belonging to the Bloomington woman, as well as checks made out to her and eight wigs, prosecutors said.

Agostinelli, who was wearing a wig at the time of her arrest, was eventually identified as the driver, prosecutors said. Further investigation revealed that the Bloomington woman’s wallet and identifying documents had been stolen when her car was burglarized several weeks earlier.

“It is alleged that Ms. Agostinelli was not only in possession of a stolen car, but also that when questioned about the vehicle, she lied about her identity, an identity that we are alleging she stole from an innocent woman, in an effort to avoid arrest,” according to a statement by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin.

On Tuesday, Agostinelli’s bond was set at $75,000, prosecutors said. In addition, a judge granted a motion for a proof of funds hearing where Agostinelli must prove that any money she uses to post bond wasn’t unlawfully obtained.

Her next court date was set for July 16, prosecutors said.