Florida man wanted for manslaughter arrested in Wauconda Township

A man wanted on manslaughter and drug charges out of Florida was arrested last week in north suburban Lake County.

The U.S. Marshals Service learned that 51-year-old Bernard Mullen was near the home of a family member on North Hill Avenue in Wauconda Township, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities conducted surveillance on the home on Thursday and arrested Mullen the same day after spotting him sitting on the front steps.

An arrest warrant for Mullen, who lives in Sarasota, Florida, was issued June 22 following a death investigation from July 2017, the sheriff’s office said. The warrant charged him with manslaughter and selling/delivery of fentanyl.

Mullen was being held at the Lake County Jail ahead of a court hearing on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.