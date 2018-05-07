Former Aurora man gets life for sexually assaulting children he knew

A former Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for repeatedly sexually assaulting two children he knew in the western suburb.

Between October 2011 and October 2017, Timothy M. Arnold sexually assaulted the children, who were both under 13 years old at the time, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Arnold, who most recently lived in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was convicted Jan. 31 of eight counts of criminal sexual assault of a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, prosecutors said. He was sentenced last week to a mandatory sentence of life in prison due to the ages of the children he assaulted.

Arnold must also register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registry, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Arnold is now in a place where he can no longer victimize innocent children, and where he will be forced to account for his criminal behavior,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement.