Former Aurora youth pastor charged with sending sexual texts to minor

A former youth pastor at an Aurora church has been charged with sending sexual text messages to a minor.

Paxton D. Singer, 24, was charged with a misdemeanor count each of sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Singer, who lives in Sugar Grove, is accused of sending texts between October 2016 and August 2017 enticing the victim, who was younger than 17, to remove clothing, prosecutors said. Other messages “asked questions that were sexual in nature and asked the victim to spend the weekend with him, alarming and disturbing the victim’s parents.”

Singer allegedly met the victim while attending a church event after he was hired as a youth pastor for Harvest Bible Chapel in Aurora, the state’s attorney’s office said.

A representative for Harvest Bible Chapel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Singer turned himself in on Oct. 17 and was booked into the Kane County Jail with a $50,000 bail amount, prosecutors said. He has since posted bond and been released.

His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 11, prosecutors said.

The case remained under investigation and authorities were asking anyone with information about Singer to call the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services at (800) 252-2873 or the Kane County Children’s Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.