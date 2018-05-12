Former Glenbard East intern charged with sexually assaulting student

A former intern at a high school in west suburban Lombard was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a student last month.

Elizabeth Flint worked as an unpaid intern at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St., according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. Last month, Flint sexually assaulted the 17-year-old girl three times at her home.

The series of assaults was discovered after fellow employees grew suspicious of Flint’s behavior and told school officials, who launched an internal investigation and informed police, prosecutors said. Flint was later charged with a single felony count of criminal sexual assault.

“The allegations against Ms. Flint are, simply put, disgusting,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a teacher to sexually assault a minor on three separate occasions. She allegedly used the minor to satisfy her twisted sexual desires.”

Flint was released Saturday on $5,000 bond, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Information about her next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.