Former owner of Noble Square car dealership charged with $1.5 million theft scam

A list of felony charges were announced Tuesday against a former Chicago businessman who allegedly stole more than $1.5 million as part of a large-scale theft scam he ran through his Noble Square neighborhood car dealership.

Donald T. Barclay, 56, was charged with felony counts of identity theft over $100,000, theft by deception over $1 million, theft by unauthorized control over $1 million, theft over $500,000, theft by deception over $100,000 and wire fraud, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan launched the investigation into Barclay last February after her Consumer Fraud Bureau received complaints of fraudulent practices against his business, Integrity of Chicago LLC, prosecutors said. Barclay, who now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, was the former sole manager of the company.

“The defendant deceived, cheated and stole over a $1 million from people and businesses who trusted him,” Madigan said in a statement. “I am committed to ensuring this is the end of the defendant’s scheme that has hurt many people and businesses.”

Madigan alleges that at least 16 people were defrauded when Barclay failed to pay off their traded-in vehicles, leaving them with two loan balances and hurting their credit scores, prosecutors said. The scam also targeted three lenders — BMW Financial Services, Gateway One Lending and Finance and Wells Fargo Dealer Services — which funded loans to the 16 people based on Integrity’s vow to pay off the balances for the vehicles that were traded in. This portion of the scam resulted in a loss of over $500,000.

Barclay’s deception also targeted lender NextGear Capital Inc., which funded the purchase of vehicles listed on Integrity’s retail inventory floor plan, prosecutors said.

From late 2015 until May 2016, Barclay sold the vehicles before “flooring them,” prosecutors said. This means Barclay was essentially selling a vehicle and receiving payment for the purchase before requesting NextGear to finance his purchase of the same vehicle, which was no longer in his inventory. The scam allowed Barclay to be paid twice for a single sale.

In response to inventory audits routinely conducted by NextGear, Barclay falsely represented that certain vehicles were still in the inventory and provided forged bills of sales that falsely reflected incorrect sales dates of the vehicles, prosecutors said. This portion of the scheme accounted for a loss of more than $1 million for NextGear.

Barclay’s next court date was set for June 13, prosecutors said.