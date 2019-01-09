Former state Rep. Nick Sauer indicted for allegedly sharing ex’s nude photos

Former State Rep. Nick Sauer has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly sharing nude photos of an ex-girlfriend online.

A Lake County grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday morning, charging Sauer with 12 felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to a statement from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

Sauer resigned in August after his ex-girlfriend contacted authorities to report that he’d created a fake Instagram account using her identification and posted sexually explicit photos to the account.

Sauer allegedly used the account to share nude photos of her and lure other men into graphic discussions, according to allegations first uncovered by Politico.

Prosecutors said the charges against him are related to two separate victims.

Gov. Pat Quinn in 2015 signed legislation making that charge a felony offense. Those convicted under the “revenge porn” law could get one to three years in prison with a fine of up to $25,000.

The state’s attorney’s office has been in touch with Sauer’s attorney and authorities said they expect him to turn himself in by Thursday morning.