Former Villa Park police employee charged with stealing hydrocodone

A former west suburban Villa Park Police Department employee has been charged with stealing opioids last month from the department’s evidence vault.

John Simons, 48, is charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of theft of government property and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft.

Simons, who lives in Lombard, is accused of stealing hydrocodone pills Oct. 10 from the evidence vault at the police department, 40 S. Ardmore Ave. in Villa Park, prosecutors said. He worked as a civilian employee of the department at the time but has since resigned.

“I am very disappointed that an employee of our department was allegedly involved in activity that lead to these charges,” Police Chief Michael Lay said in the statement.

“I am thankful that members of our department discovered potential wrongdoing on the part of the employee, swiftly initiated an investigation and brought the information to the attention of the DuPage County State’s Attorneys’ office for further investigation,” Lay added.

An arrest warrant carrying a $10,000 bail amount was issued for Simons on Monday and he turned himself in to the DuPage County sheriff’ office on Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office said. He posted bond on Tuesday afternoon and has since been released from custody.