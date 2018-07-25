Four charged with violent armed robbery in Wheaton

Four people are charged with an armed robbery near Butterfield Road and East Loop Drive in Wheaton. | Google Earth

Three men and a juvenile have been charged with an armed robbery Saturday in west suburban Wheaton.

About 6:30 p.m., the group robbed a person inside a vehicle near Butterfield Road and East Loop Drive, then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and ran them over, causing a serious leg injury, according to Wheaton police.

All four robbers were arrested Tuesday, and officers recovered multiple weapons, police said.

Ellihue S. Graves, 18, Marsalis C. Smith, 19, and Cortez M. Jackson, 19, were all charged with armed robbery, police said. Jackson, of south suburban Blue Island, also faces a charge of aggravated reckless driving.

Bail for Graves, a Gary, Indiana resident, and Jackson was set at $10,000. Smith, of Naperville, was held on a $50,000 bail, police said.

The juvenile was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Kane County Youth Home.