Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide

A fourth teenager has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found burning earlier this month in west suburban West Chicago.

Saul Ruiz, 18, of West Chicago, was denied bail and charged with first-degree murder, according to a Saturday statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney. Ruiz was also charged with armed robbery.

Jesus Correa, who previously was charged with concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and ordered held on a $100,000 bail, had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder, prosecutors said. Two other teenagers, Francisco Alvardo, 18, of West Chicago, and Tia Brewer, 16, of unincorporated Wheaton, each were also perviously denied bail and were charged with first-degree murder.

About 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14, members of the West Chicago Fire Department were conducting a training exercise when they came across the smoldering body of 18-year-old Luis Guerrero in the 1300 block of Joliet Street, prosecutors said.

Following an investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, it is believed the four teens planned the murder of Guerrero for approximately one month, prosecutors said. Authorities believe that on the evening of Aug. 13, Alvarado, Ruiz and Brewer arranged to meet Guerrero and tracked him down at a Burger King near the West Chicago Public Library. Ruiz waited in the parking lot of the library before Alvardo and Brewer began stabbing and punching Guerrero while Ruiz held him down. They then allegedly stole Ruiz’s backpack.

The trio then reportedly loaded Guerrero inside their Jeep Cherokee and traveled to the location on Joliet Street before removing him, the state’s attorney’s office said. It is then believed they tortured, beat and kicked Guerrero while he begged for his life.

As was previously reported, they then called Correa and asked him to bring gasoline, which he did, also beating and kicking Guerrero, prosecutors said. After giving the gasoline to Alvardo and Brewer, Brewer reportedly poured the gasoline on Guerrero, lighting him on fire.

While on fire, Guerrero got up and began to run away, prosecutors said. Alvarado and Brewer then ran him over with the Jeep. They brought his body back to a fire pit and lit him on fire again. It was previously reported they then put a picnic table over him.

“We are deeply grieved by the news of this heinous crime committed in our community,” West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda said in an Aug. 16 statement. “We trust those responsible for this horrific disregard for the life of the victim will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and, while small comfort to those who have lost their loved one, justice will be served.”

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the Saturday statement from his office that “the facts alleged in this case are some of the most grizzly and horrific I have seen in my 30 years as a prosecutor.”

“The tremendous pain and suffering allegedly inflicted by these defendants is inconceivable, and, if convicted of this heinous crime, each of these defendants is facing a lifetime behind bars for the vicious murder of Luis Guerrero,” Berlin said.

No motive has been provided by prosecutors for the brutal killing by the four teenagers.

Alvardo, Brewer and Correa were taken into custody Aug. 15, prosecutors said. Further investigation led authorities to Ruiz and the upgraded charges against Correa.

The next court date for Alvardo and Brewer was scheduled for Sept. 13. The next court date for Ruiz and Correa was scheduled for Sept. 17.