Fox River Grove brothers arrested on drug charges

A pair of northwest suburban brothers face drug charges after more than $15,000 worth of narcotics was found during a search of their Fox River Grove home, police said.

The arrests were the result of a month-long investigation that began after authorities received multiple tips from community members concerned about possible criminal activity in the 400 block of Algonquin Road in Fox River Grove, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Undercover detectives bought cannabis from 24-year-old Samuel B. Cassidy after receiving the tips, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service and Great Lakes Regional Task Force then executed a search warrant at the home Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. They seized 756.3 grams of cannabis, packaging material, a scale, 8 Alprazolam pills and $1,895 in cash.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be about $15,182, according to the sheriff’s office.

Samuel B. Cassidy, 24, was charged with two counts of delivery of cannabis, two counts of possession of cannabis, and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

His brother, 28-year-old Caleb M. Cassidy, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144 or Crime Stoppers of McHenry County at (800) 762-7867.