Estate of man killed in Blue Island hit-and-run sues 2 suburbs over police chase

The estate of a man fatally struck by a driver fleeing police last month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two south suburbs, alleging their police officers negligently continued the pursuit.

Francis Mihalovits, 30, was hit about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 30 by a vehicle that spun off the road as it went north on Western Avenue near Desplaines Street in Blue Island, according to Blue Island police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The driver, who was being tailed by Blue Island and Posen police squad cars in connection to a theft, ran away before being caught.

Mihalovits’s estate, overseen by special administrator Angela Preusser, filed a four-count suit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging the municipalities and police officers of Blue Island and Posen endangered Mihalovits during their chase that was “at a rate of speed greater than was reasonable.”

According to the suit, officers should have terminated their pursuit after the driver didn’t pull over in response to police sirens lighting up. To continue the chase, the suit says, displayed “conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

A resident of Blue Island, Mihalovits was pronounced dead about 8 p.m. that night at MetroSouth Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death was an accident via injuries stemming from the crash.

A woman and two children, including an infant, were passengers in the vehicle during the crash, according to police, but did not seem visibly injured. They were also taken to MetroSouth as a precaution.

Mihalovits is survived by two sons, according to the suit, which seeks an unspecific amount of damages for his suffering and his family’s loss of companionship.

Representatives for Blue Island and Posen didn’t immediately return request for comment.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was assisting Blue Island police with the investigation into the hit-and-run driver.