Fugitive in Wisconsin child sex assault case arrested in Waukegan

A man wanted on a warrant for sexually assaulting a child in Wisconsin was arrested Monday in north suburban Waukegan.

Terrance F. Williams, 59, was arrested at his home in the 1900 block of Lewis Avenue in Waukegan, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was wanted on a warrant out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for failure to appear on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a person under 12, first-degree child sexual assault of a person under 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child, third-degree sexual assault exposing to a child and fourth-degree sexual assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service learned he had left Wisconsin and obtained a new identity under a fake name, authorities said.

Williams remained in custody at the Lake County Jail on Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in court on July 2, according to the sheriff’s office.