Fugitive sentenced to 40 years for selling heroin while carrying gun

A Berwyn man who remains on the run was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for selling heroin while carrying a handgun.

Jose Morales, 25, was convicted in September of felony counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Morales was arrested Sept. 23, 2015, by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents for selling heroin while he was armed with a handgun.

During an appearance in bond court the following day, Morales’ bail was set at $1 million, prosecutors said. On Dec. 1 2015, his bail was reduced to $750,000 despite prosecutors objecting to the change.

Nine days later, Morales posted the necessary $75,000 bond and was released from custody, prosecutors said.

On March 9, 2017, DuPage County’s Pretrial Services Unit received an alert that Morales’ GPS monitoring device had been tampered with, prosecutors said. The device was then found with the bracelet portion cut on the side of the roadway near the intersection of Route 83 and Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst.

Morales’ whereabouts are unknown, and a no bond warrant has been issued for his arrest, prosecutors said.

Morales was sentenced to 20 years for each charge, prosecutors said. The sentences must be served concurrently.