Gang member charged with delivering cocaine, ecstasy in Round Lake Heights

A documented gang member is facing charges for delivering cocaine and ecstasy after he was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in north suburban Round Lake Heights.

Angel A. Castro, 22, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 11:30 a.m., detectives with the sheriff’s gang task force pulled Castro over near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Lake Shore Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Castro was taken into custody when detectives learned that he didn’t have a driver’s license, the sheriff’s office said. He was then found with cocaine and ecstasy.

“Like I’ve said before, I am making it a priority to identify and arrest drug pushers in our communities,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in the statement. “The primary responsibility of the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force is to intercept these poisons before they make it into the hands of others, while holding drug pushers accountable.”

Castro is being held at Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for March 13.