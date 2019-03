Gary police believe 4 recent homicides are connected

Police in northwest Indiana believe there is a connection between four recent homicides in Gary that included three relatives.

Over five days in late February, a husband and wife were found shot dead in separate incidents, and the husband’s brother was found killed near a vehicle, Gary police said.

The bodies were identified as husband and wife, Tracy Valentine and Jimmy Valentine; Wayne Valentine, brother of Jimmy; and Timothy Snow, police and the Lake County coroner said.

“At this time we have not released much information as this investigation is very fluid and has a lot of moving parts,” Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said in an email.

Police are investigating if there is a connection to a fifth recent homicide. Pam Crider, 42, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 27 in the 2900 block of West 10th Place, authorities said.

The first homicides were reported Feb. 20 when a landlord found dead bodies in an apartment in the 400 block of Johnson Street. Timothy Snow, 55, and Tracy Valentine, 48, had been shot to death in an apartment, authorities said.

The next homicide happened the evening of Feb. 24, police said. Wayne Valentine, 69, was found shot dead near a vehicle in the 2400 block of Jennings Street.

On Feb. 25, Jimmy Valentine was found shot to death in a ditch near a roadway in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street, authorities said.

Gary police, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and federal authorities are investigating the homicides “aggressively and thoroughly,” Hamady said.

Anyone with tips can contact Detective Edward Gonzalez at (219) 755-3855 or call the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.