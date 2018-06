Man, 19, shot to death in Gary

A man died Sunday night after a northwest Indiana shooting.

Jazaniel Davis, 19, was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. after he was shot in the 2500 block of Harrison Street in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Davis, of Merrillville, died of a gunshot wound at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond with more details.