Man wounded in Gary shooting

A man was shot in the back and wounded Sunday evening in northwest Indiana.

The 39-year-old and friend told investigators they were sitting in a vehicle at 6:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Virginia Street in Gary when someone approached on foot and fired shots, Gary police said in a statement.

The friend, 23, left the vehicle and ran for help, leaving the 39-year-old to drive himself for treatment of a gunshot wound at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, police said. The 23-year-old was not hit by gunfire.

Gary police are investigating the shooting.