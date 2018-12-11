Teen shot in Gary while repairing vehicle

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The 17-year-old was working on his vehicle about 11:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 17th Avenue when someone in a black hooded-sweatshirt and black pants walked up and fired shots, according to a statement from Gary police.

Officers were called to the scene and found the teen lying on his back in the front yard of the home, police said.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake and treated for a gunshot wound to his back, according to police. His condition had stabilized.

The shooter ran away northbound between houses, police said.