Man wounded after shooters chase him in Gary

A man was wounded Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting in Gary, Indiana.

The 25-year-old was driving about 11 a.m. near 47th Avenue and Broadway when a gray vehicle pulled up to him and two people inside fired shots, according to a statement from Gary police.

He drove west on 47th from Broadway and then crashed into two vehicles at Harrison Street, police said.

Officers showed up and found the man inside his vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his torso, according to police.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Gary, and was then flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Gary detectives at (219) 881-1210.