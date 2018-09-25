Getaway car crashes after Riverside ATM heist; 6 in custody at hospitals

Six people who allegedly robbed a person servicing an automated teller machine Monday night were arrested and hospitalized after suffering injuries during an ensuing rollover crash in west suburban Riverside.

About 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the armed robbery at the ATM outside of the Bank of America branch at 3300 Harlem Ave., according to Riverside police. An employee who was servicing the machine had been confronted by the group of robbers, who briefly made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers then located their getaway car about a block from the bank and gave chase, police said. During the pursuit, the robbers opened fire on the officers. No one was struck and officers never returned fire.

The car ultimately barreled into a tree, rolled over and ejected some of the suspects in the first block of East Burlington, police said. Six people were taken into custody and rushed to hospitals with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening. No officers were hurt during the crash.

Several weapons, ammunition, spent shell casings and cash were recovered from the scene, police said.