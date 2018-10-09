Girl, 15, reported missing from unincorporated DuPage County

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from unincorporated DuPage County.

Breanna Irizarry was last seen about 8 a.m. Oct. 1 near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose and Lilac lanes in unincorporated Willowbrook, according to an alert from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Irizarry is described as a 6-foot, 200 pound girl with long braided hair, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a school bag.

Irizarry, who lives in unincorporated Willowbrook, is not believed to have a cellphone and her family is unaware of any friends she has in the area, the sheriff’s office said. She used to live in Forest Park and may have contacts in the western suburb.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.