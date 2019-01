Girl, 17, injured but not struck in Austin shooting

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting, but not shot, Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Police initially said the girl suffered a graze wound to her right leg in a shooting about 3:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Luna Avenue.

The girl refused medical attention at the scene, and it was determined she had not been struck by a bullet, police said. Additional information about her injury was not provided.