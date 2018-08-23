Girl followed, harassed by teen boy in Bataiva

An 11-year-old girl was followed and harassed by at teenage boy on August 8 in west suburban Batavia.

The girl was walking when a boy believed to be between 16 and 17-years-old began following her at 10:33 a.m. from Engstrom Park at 326 Millview Drive to Morton Street, Batavia police said.

While following her, the boy commented on the girl’s appearance and asked to touch her inappropriately, police said.

The girl ran away and told her parents about the incident. The boy continued walking south on Millview Drive, police said.

He was described as a white boy with shaggy brown hair who was wearing yellow shorts and a Batavia High School Bulldogs t-shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia police department (630) 454-2500.