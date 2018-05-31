Girls, 11 and 13, sexually abused in home invasions in Lincoln Park

Video surveillance of a person of interest suspected of breaking into two homes and sexually abusing girls in Lincoln Park Sunday | Chicago Police

Two girls, ages 11 and 13, were sexually abused while sleeping in their beds by a male intruder who broke into each of their homes Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

Police have identified a person of interest in the attacks and released a video of the suspect, who is expected to be between the age of 20 and 30 years old, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was sexually abused about 2 a.m. when a man came into her bedroom while she was sleeping in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.

About 20 minutes later, in a separate incident, the 11-year-old girl was asleep in her bed when a man came into her bedroom and sexually abused her in the 500 block of West Grand Place, police said.

After both assaults, the man ran away in an unknown direction.

The man was described as being a 5-foot-6 white male, weighing about 160 pounds with short brown or strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a button down shirt, slim fitting dark pants and white gym shoes, and smelled like cigarette smoke, police said.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspect or about the attacks is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.