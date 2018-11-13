Glen Ellyn man pleads guilty to supplying fatal heroin dose

A Glen Ellyn man who supplied a fatal dose of heroin to an Addison man last year has pleaded guilty.

Jackie Dunklin, 27, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony count of drug induced homicide before Judge Robert Miller, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Dunklin was one of two men charged in February 2017 with giving a lethal mixture of drugs to James Maulding, who died of a drug overdose the previous month, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Dunklin’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17. He faces between six and 30 years in prison.