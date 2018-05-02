Glen Ellyn man sentenced to 7 years for 4 hit and runs while drunk

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he left the scene of a crash that left one man critically injured and crashed his truck three more times while driving drunk last year in west suburban Villa Park and Lombard.

Lawrence Sieber, 64, of Glen Ellyn, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Jeffrey McKay after pleading guilty to one felony count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sieber, of 89 South Park Avenue, was driving at Ardmore and Jackson in Villa Park when he ran a stop sign and his truck t-boned another vehicle in the intersection, severely injuring the driver about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 22. 2017, prosecutors said.

At the time of the crash, the driver was listed in critical condition.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said Tuesday that the driver “will forever be afflicted by the injuries caused by Mr. Sieber.”

After driving away from the scene of the crash, Sieber crashed his truck again in Villa Park and was involved in two more crashes in Lombard, prosecutors said.

No injuries were reported in any of the subsequent crashes.

Officers found Sieber stopped at a traffic light on Roosevelt. Sieber tried to drive away but struck the vehicle in front of him. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers who had to forcibly remove him from his truck, prosecutors said.

He appeared in Bond Court on Jan. 23, 2017 and has been held at the DuPage County Jail since on a bond of $750,000.

Sieber will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the state’s attorney’s office said.