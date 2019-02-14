Glen Ellyn man to serve 14 years in prison for supplying drugs in fatal overdose

A Glen Ellyn man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for giving drugs to an acquaintance who died of an overdose two years ago in west suburban Addison.

Jackie Dunklin, 27, was handed the sentence after he pled guilty in November to one felony count of drug-induced homicide, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He faced between six and 30 years in prison.

Dunklin was one of two men charged in February 2017 with giving a lethal mixture of drugs to James Maulding, who fatally overdosed on drugs the previous month, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Addison police responded to a call of a male and female who apparently overdosed on heroin about 9 a.m. that New Year’s Day, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Police arrived to find James Maulding, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a nearby hospital where she stayed for six weeks of treatment.

Investigators learned that Dunklin and another man, 32-year-old Kevin Jaap of Addison, allegedly supplied them with the heroin, cocaine and fentanyl mixture that caused the overdose, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Dunklin will be eligible for parole after serving three-fourths of his sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.