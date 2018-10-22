A student at Glenbard East High School in west suburban Lombard has been charged with threatening a school shooting on social media.

Bail was set at $75,000 during a hearing Monday for Jairus Castillo, 18, who is charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Castillo uploaded an Instagram post on Saturday that showed another male holding an AR-15-style rifle that was accompanied by a statement that read, “He’s shooting up the school Monday 3rd period after the bell.”

Castillo, of Glendale Heights, was taken into custody without incident and charged, prosecutors said.

Jairus Castillo | DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

“Threatening the safety and security of thousands of teachers, staff and students is not a joke,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statment. “Any threat to the well-being of our students and teachers will be fully investigated and anyone suspected of such behavior will be charged accordingly.”

Castillo’s next court date was scheduled for Nov. 19.