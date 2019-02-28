Glendale Heights man charged with child pornography possession

A northwest suburban man is facing felony charges after authorities found child pornography during a search of his Glendale Heights home on Wednesday.

Robert Gonzalez, 22, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography involving a victim under 13 years old, according to Glendale Heights police and the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Police conducting a child pornography investigation were led to Gonzalez and executed a search warrant Wednesday at his Glendale Heights home, police said. Investigators seized computer equipment which contained “numerous computerized files depicting child pornography.”

Gonzalez, who was present during the search, was arrested and charged, police said. He is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $50,000 bail.

His next court date is set for April 4, the sheriff’s office said.