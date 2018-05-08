Police are warning residents of a group of robbers who are targeting the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, West Town and Near West Side.
In three robberies, two to three males battered a victim and stole their property, Chicago Police said.
The robberies occurred:
- About 9 a.m. on April 30 in the 2100 block of West Fulton Street;
- About 10 a.m. on April 30 in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road;
- About 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Madison.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.