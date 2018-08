Group of armed robbers steal cash, property from Naperville home

A group of armed robbers stole cash and property from a home Sunday in west suburban Naperville.

Police responded to reports of a robbery about 7 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Modaff Road, according to Naperville police.

The robbers, described as a group of five men, fled the scene before police arrived.

During the robbery one of the men showed a handgun and stole an unknown amount of cash and personal items, police said.

The robbery appears to be an isolated incident, police said.