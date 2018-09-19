Hammond man charged with child pornography possession

A man was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday at his northwest Indiana home.

Roger Orich, 64, was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Hammond, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. He was charged with a felony count of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Orich started in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent tips to authorities, state police said. Investigators found images of child pornography in Orich’s home.

Orich was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, state police said.