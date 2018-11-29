Harvard man charged after meth, cocaine seized from home

A Harvard man faces multiple drug charges after authorities seized methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from his northwest suburban home.

Noe Olivares-Castaneda, 24, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, the McHenry County sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

County and federal investigators took Olivares-Castaneda into custody on a warrant Wednesday at his home in the 400 block of West Street and recovered the drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities reporting seizing 159 grams of methamphetamine and 13 grams of cocaine, in addition to an unspecified amount of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, according to the statement.

The estimated value of the drugs was $17,320, officials said. Olivares-Castaneda’s bail was set at $1.1 million and his next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.