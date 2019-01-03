Man killed, pregnant woman hurt in Harvey shooting

A man was killed and a pregnant woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a home in south suburban Harvey.

The couple was walking into the home about 2 p.m. in the 14600 block of South Green Street in Harvey when a male suspect walked up behind them and started shooting, according to Harvey city spokesman Sean Howard. The man and the woman were both hit.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Jalyn J.M. Jackson, was pronounced dead at 2:09 p.m. at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Blue Island.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition was stabilized, Howard said. She and the baby were expected to survive.

The gunman ran away on foot after the shooting and got into a getaway vehicle that was waiting for him at Sibley Boulevard and Halsted Street, Howard said. Investigators think he knew the victims and consider the shooting a domestic attack.

Howard said detectives know who they’re looking for and were speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video on Thursday morning. He said the suspect does not live in Harvey.