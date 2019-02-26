Man barricades himself inside Hazel Crest home with baby after attacking mother

A man was arrested Monday night following an hours-long standoff with Hazel Crest police that started when he attacked the mother of his infant child and barricaded himself inside a home with the baby.

About 4:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Hazel Lane for a report of a possible domestic disturbance, according to police.

When they arrived, responding officers learned the suspect, identified as Matthew Johnson, had assaulted his child’s mother and chased her from a home in the 17300 block of Central Park, police said. After the attack, the female victim was able to make it to the home on Hazel to call for help.

She told investigators that Johnson was holding their child at the other home and warned that he may have been armed with a gun, police said.

After learning that Johnson was still inside the home with the baby and some other residents, officers were able to get everyone but him to come outside, police said. At that point, Cook County sheriff’s deputies and officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the scene.

For hours, officers tried to coax Johnson out of the home using a loudspeaker, police said. At one point, authorities used a robot to locate him inside the home.

Johnson was eventually convinced to “peacefully exit the residence,” police said. He was taken into custody about 9:45 p.m.

It was unclear whether Johnson was armed during the standoff.

Charges were pending against him late Monday, police said.